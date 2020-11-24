HP Q4 results top consensus, Q1 view higher as well, stock surges

Shares of PC giant HP Inc. surged in late trading as the company delivered fiscal Q4 revenue and profit that easily topped analysts' expectations, and forecast this quarter's profit higher as well.

CEO Enrique Lores called the quarter a "strong" one, noting "record unit shipments in the quarter, reflecting the important role HP technology is playing in the lives of our customers."

Added Lores, "Our results give us great confidence in our ability to drive long-term growth and shareholder value in 2021 and beyond."

Revenue in the three months ended in October fell by 1%, year over year, to $15.26 billion, yielding EPS of 62 cents.

That compares to consensus for $14.71 billion and 52 cents per share.

Revenue from notebook computers surged by 18%, year over year, and up 1% from the prior quarter, to $7.4 billion. Revenue from desktops and workstations, however, dropped sharply, by 28% and 45%, respectively. Total Personal Systems revenue was flat with the prior-year period at $10.43 billion, and up 1% from Q3's level.

For the current quarter, the company sees earnings per share in a range of 64 cents to 70 cents, ahead of consensus for 57 cents.

Printing revenue declined 3% from the year-earlier period.

HP shares rose over 8% to $23.56 in late trading.