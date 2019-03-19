HP rolls out Zoom partnership, new notebooks for SMBs and more

HP on Tuesday announced a series of new products and services aimed at a young, modern workforce that's comfortable with as-a-service offerings and using consumer technologies at work. The announcements, delivered at HP Reinvent, the company's largest global partner event, include a new partnership with the fast-growing collaboration company Zoom, new commercial notebooks designed for SMBs, as well as new security-as-a-service offerings.

When it comes to technology, "we know our customers don't really have clear boundaries between work, life and play," Mike Nash, HP's chief technologist and VP of customer experience and portfolio strategy in Personal Systems, told reporters earlier. For Generation Z, the right technology is a priority, he said. Among that age cohort, Nash said, 64 percent are asking for the ability to choose for the software and technology they use for work.

With that in mind, HP announced it's partnering with Zoom to expand HP's presence in collaboration and conference rooms. The new HP Zoom Rooms combine Zoom's video conferencing services with the Elite Slice, HP's mini PC for conference rooms. HP already offers HP Elite Slice for Skype.

There will be three versions of the HP Zoom Rooms. The first, designed for small rooms, supports in-room video and conferencing displays and comes with an integraged audio module. The second version, for medium rooms, supports in-room audio, video and conferencing displays. It pairs with existing audio and video. The third version, for large rooms, offers the same audio and video support as the second version. It also pairs with existing tablet controls, rather than offering center-of-room control.

The HP Zoom Rooms are expected to be available starting in July.

HP also announced the expansion of its AMD commercial notebook portfolio, with new models designed for SMB workforces. The new models are the HP ProBook 445R G6, HP ProBook 455R G6, and the HP ProDesk 405 G4 Desktop Mini.

The new ProBooks, powered by 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen mobile processors, offer a blend of consumer aesthetic and business attributes. For instance, users can lay the devices flat for collaboration, while HP Noise Cancellation provides a robust audio and video conferencing experience. They also offer enhanced security features like a hybrid webcam/ IR camera and a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The HP ProDesk 405 G4 Desktop Mini is the company's first 400-series desktop mini, featuring a 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen PRO processor with built-in Radeon Vega graphics. It can support up to three displays.

The HP ProBook 445R G6 and HP ProBook 455R G6 are expected to be available in June. The HP ProDesk 405 G4 Desktop Mini is expected to be available in April for a starting price of $499.

HP on Tuesday also announced the HP DaaS Proactive Security Service, a managed service that provides real-time malware protection for computing endpoints. It also provides threat analytics through HP TechPulse. HP says it offers the world's most advanced isolation security service for files and browsing on Windows 10 PCs.

HP stressed the need for better security at endpoints, noting that 64 percent of companies had a significant breach via an endpoint in the last year, according to a Ponemon Institute report.

The service also includes insight from Service Experts who can provide detailed kill chain analysis to IT teams. There's also a security self-assessment tool and scorecard, as well as cyber security solutions from the professional services firm Aon.

In other personal systems news, HP announced the new line-up of HP Envy laptops. The machines include features previously found only on higher-end Spectre laptops, such as a more accessible fingerprint reader, a privacy camera kill switch and Alexa voice recognition.

The HP Envy 13, built for mobility, features a battery life of up to 19 hours -- nearly a 41 percent improvement over the previous generation. The HP Envy 13 x360 features a 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen processor and up to 14.5 hours of battery life in a convertible form factor.

The HP Envy x360 15 is built for versatility with up to 13 hours of battery life, a 28 percent top-bezel reduction versus the previous generation and an optional AMOLED display. The HP Envy 17 is built for performance with an 8th Gen Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.