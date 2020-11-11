HP unveils its new Engage One Pro all-in-one point of sale system

HP on Wednesday introduced a new device in its point-of-sale lineup that's meant to streamline technology for retail and hospitality businesses. The Engage One Pro AiO is an all-in-one system that HP touts as durable, flexible and secure. HP said the system is also easy to clean, in accordance with strict sanitization requirements during the pandemic.

In terms of flexibility, HP said the Engage One Pro enables a range of self-service configurations, with three screen size options that can be arranged for customer self-service and kiosk terminals. The system also offers integrated peripherals and cable management, allowing for easier cleaning on counter areas.

On the tech side, the system includes support for the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, which HP said will enable faster transaction times and improved computer vision and deep learning performance. The system also comes with optional Intel vPro, which allows businesses to remotely monitor, restore, and upgrade devices even when the device is powered off. The Engage One Pro AiO also comes with up to 1TB local NVMe storage, and up to 512GB optional Intel Optane smart storage.

"Retail and hospitality operators need more power and flexibility in order to deliver the choice, convenience, and personalization customers expect," said Aaron Weiss, VP and GM of HP Retail Solutions. "Purpose-built for today's changing retail environments, including the desire for more self-service terminals, the HP Engage One Pro, blends a sleek design with excellent performance to deliver engaging and memorable experiences."

HP said the new system will be available in January 2021.