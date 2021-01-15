HP unveils new convertible ProBook laptop for education market

HP on Friday announced its latest convertible laptop for education, the ProBook x360 11 G7 EE. Noting the resurgence of the PC, HP said there's been a 46% increase in device shipments for teachers and students over the past year. What's more, 66% of teachers expect to continue hybrid learning beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

HP said its ProBook x360 11 G7 EE aims to provide functionality for both at-home and in-person learning.

On the software side, the device comes equipped with the latest HP School Pack, a suite of education software and system tools. It also features HP's Classroom Manager tool, which allows teachers to manage student devices and remotely restrict web and app use. There's also a private chat function within Classroom Manager so that teachers can check in on students for understanding and general well-being.

In terms of hardware specs, the device features a 360-degree hinge to allow for laptop, tablet, tent, stand, or book mode. It also comes with an optional 5 megapixel auto-focusing camera, as well as an optional active HP Pro Pen for notation on the interactive touchscreen. HP is also touting the device for its improved durability, IT-friendly manageability and security, and ease of cleaning.

ProBook x360 11 G7 EE is expected to be available in February.

