Billed as low-cost and low-maintenance devices, with easy access to web apps and automatic software updates, Chromebooks began life aimed at home and educational users, and later made the switch to the business world. Right now, as firms look to continue 2020's working-from-home imperative and to normalise remote workforces, Chromebooks are becoming an increasingly popular choice for some first-line and knowledge workers.
HP launched three Chromebooks for the business sector in May, as COVID-19 restrictions started to bite. The Pro c640 Chromebook was hailed as the world's thinnest 14-inch Chromebook, offering military-grade robustness, a sliding shutter on its webcam and an optional fingerprint sensor as key business features, along with Wi-Fi6, a good set of physical connections, and -- on some models -- Chrome Enterprise.
The Pro c640 Chromebook's MIL-STD 810H-compliant aluminium chassis is solid, making for a device that feels designed for professionals. The spill-resistant keyboard is welcome too, while the dimensions are compact considering the chassis houses a 14-inch screen, measuring 32.5cm wide by 20.5cm deep by 1.65cm thick. It's not particularly light at 1.5kg, but if you're mostly working from home, portability might not be your most pressing concern.
Ports and connectors are similar to those you'd find on a regular laptop: full-size HDMI, two USB 3.1, two USB-C (either of which can be used to charge the battery), a 3.5mm audio jack and a MicroSD card reader. The chassis can easily accommodate the HDMI connector, but the two USB 3.1 ports require a hinged section to allow for peripheral connection. The hinge is well made, and looks as though it will stand the test of time.
My review sample featured a 10th generation Intel Core i7 10610U processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB of internal eMMC storage (108GB of which was available). The 14-inch IPS screen had FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, an anti-glare coating and was touch-capable.
I couldn't find this iteration online to purchase in the UK at the time of writing, although it is available on mainland Europe at €1,138. You can get an awful lot of laptop for that sort of money, and this, ultimately, is the problem with the HP Pro c640 Chromebook: it just doesn't stand up to Windows-based competitors in terms of value for money.
SEE: Top 100+ tips for telecommuters and managers (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
There are some usability and design issues too. The bezel surrounding the screen is not particularly thin, is made from a rather low-grade plastic, and is raised rather than flush. At the price, I'd expect a more stylish design. Also, 250 nits of screen brightness is moderate, and won't suit some working environments. And despite the touch-screen, this isn't a convertible: the screen does lay flat on a desk, but full 360-degree rotation would have been preferable. Finally, it's arguable that 128GB isn't enough internal storage.
In use, the Core i7 processor handled multiple open browser windows and applications with ease, while the battery, which HP says lasts for up to 12 hours, easily kept me going for a full day's work. Despite these plus points, the HP Pro c640 Chromebook feels over-priced, and the screen is particularly disappointing.
Specifications
|General
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Platform Technology
|Intel vPro Technology
|Processor / Chipset
|CPU
|Intel Core i7 (10th Gen) 10610U / 1.8 GHz
|Max Turbo Speed
|4.9 GHz
|Number of Cores
|Quad-Core
|Cache
|L3 - 8 MB
|64-bit Computing
|Yes
|Features
|Intel Turbo Boost Technology
|Cache Memory
|Type
|L3 cache
|RAM
|Memory Speed
|2666 MHz
|Configuration Features
|provided memory is soldered
|Technology
|LPDDR4 SDRAM
|Rated Memory Speed
|2666 MHz
|Memory
|Technology
|LPDDR4 SDRAM
|Speed
|2666 MHz
|Environmental Parameters
|Humidity Range Operating
|10 - 90%
|Display
|LCD Backlight Technology
|WLED backlight
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
|Widescreen Display
|Yes
|Monitor Features
|45% NTSC color gamut, Micro Edge, anti-glare
|Type
|LED
|TFT Technology
|IPS
|Diagonal Size (metric)
|35.56 cm
|Display Resolution Abbreviation
|Full HD
|Audio & Video
|Graphics Processor
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Sound
|Stereo speakers, dual array microphone
|Features
|Bang & Olufsen Audio
|Hard Drive
|Type
|SSD
|SSD Form Factor
|eMMC
|Capacity
|128 GB
|Input
|Type
|ClickPad, keyboard
|Features
|gesture function, multi-touch clickpad
|Communications
|Wireless Protocol
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Wireless Controller
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201
|Features
|Miracast, dual stream (2x2)
|Optical Storage
|Drive Type
|no optical drive
|Type
|none
|Processor
|CPU Type
|Core i7
|Manufacturer
|Intel
|Clock Speed
|1.8 GHz
|Card Reader
|Type
|card reader
|Supported Flash Memory
|microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC
|Battery
|Capacity
|60 Wh
|Cells
|3-cell
|Technology
|lithium ion
|Run Time (Up To)
|12 hour(s)
|AC Adapter
|Input
|AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
|Output
|65 Watt, 5 / 9 / 12 / 15 / 20 V
|Connections & Expansion
|Interfaces
|
HDMI
2 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1/DisplayPort (Power Delivery)
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1
Headphone/microphone combo jack
|Memory Card Reader
|Yes (microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC)
|Header
|Brand
|HP
|Product Line
|HP Pro
|Edition
|Enterprise
|Localization
|English
|Country Kits
|United States
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Networking
|Data Link Protocol
|Bluetooth 5.0, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
|Miscellaneous
|Case Material
|aluminum
|Security
|Google Security Chip H1, fingerprint reader
|Features
|HP Fast Charge
|Compliant Standards
|BSMI, CCC, EAC, FCC, ICCP, ICES, KC, RCM, SABS, UL, low halogen
|Localization
|Language: English / region: United States
|Manufacturer Selling Program
|HP Smart Buy
|Theft/Intrusion Protection
|security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
|Security Slot Type
|Kensington nano security slot
|Monitor
|Diagonal Size
|14 in
|Image Brightness
|250 cd/m2
|System
|Platform Technology
|Intel vPro Technology
|Notebook Type
|Chromebook
|Platform
|Chrome OS
|Hard Drive Capacity
|128 GB
|Security Devices
|fingerprint reader
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width
|12.8 in
|Depth
|8.1 in
|Height
|0.6 in
|Audio Output
|Compliant Standards
|High Definition Audio
|Manufacturer Warranty
|Type
|3 years warranty
|Environmental Standards
|EPEAT Level
|EPEAT Silver
|ENERGY STAR Certified
|Yes
|Physical Characteristics
|Weight
|3.31 lbs
|Power
|Min Operating Temperature
|32 °F
|Max Operating Temperature
|95 °F
|Operating System / Software
|Type
|Google Play
|Video Output
|Graphics Processor Series
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Input Device
|Backlight
|Yes
|Interfaces
|USB-C Ports Qty
|2
|USB-C Features
|USB Power Delivery
|Comment
|Power Delivery
|Service & Support
|Type
|3 years warranty
|Service & Support Details
|Type
|limited warranty
|Service Included
|parts and labor
|Full Contract Period
|3 years
|Shock & Vibration Tolerance
|Shock Acceleration (Operating)
|40 g
|Shock Acceleration (Non-operating)
|240 g
|Vibration Acceleration (Operating)
|1.043 g
|Vibration Frequency Range (Operating)
|RMS (random)
|Vibration Acceleration (Non-operating)
|3.5 g
|Vibration Frequency Range (Non-operating)
|RMS (random)
