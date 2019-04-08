HP updates Z6, Z8 Workstations with latest Intel Xeon processors

× hpz.jpg

HP on Monday introduced new features for its HP Z6 and Z8 G4 Workstations that leverage Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Optane DC Persistent Memory technology. The computing giant said enhanced hardware on the Z6 and Z8 G4 will provide more memory and storage for users with compute-intensive workflows, such as machine learning and visual effects.

Intel's Optane DC persistent memory moves more data into memory to give users faster insights from their data. It also delivers up to 36 TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM in an eight-socket system, representing a 3X increase in system memory capacity compared to the previous generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor.

The HP Z8 G4 Workstation is powered by dual Intel Xeon CPUs with up to 56 processing cores, up to 3 terabytes of RAM thanks to 24 RAM slots, and as much as 48 terabytes of storage. The Z6 can hold up to 384 GB of memory and has up to 48 processor cores. Xavier Garcia, VP and GM of Z by HP, touted the new processor architecture across the workstations as a way to offer customers accelerated performance beyond any of its current machines.

"We've seen great success in our high-end performance category with each of our workstation generations consistently introducing new ways to create and be more productive," said Garcia"Today, we are pushing the boundaries even further with the launch of Z6 and Z8 G4, the world's first workstations demonstrating the power of Intel Xeon and Intel Optane DC."

HP also announced that it's partnering with AVID, RED Digital Cinema and NVIDIA to optimize productivity for creatives.

Both of the new HP Workstations are available now, with the Z6 G4 starting at $2,372 and the Z8 G4 starting at $2,981.