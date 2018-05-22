HPE beats Q2 expectations

The company saw revenue growth across its business segments and raised its fiscal 2018 outlook.

Hewlett-Packard published its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, beating market expectations and raising its fiscal 2018 outlook.

The company reported non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $7.5 billion.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue on $7.38 billion.

"We delivered revenue growth in all business segments, expanded overall profitability, completed important milestones in our HPE Next initiative and continued to invest in innovation," CEO Antonio Neri said in a statement.

Hybrid IT accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue, bringing in $6 billion in Q2, up 7 percent year-over-year. Within that segment, compute revenue was up 6 percent, storage revenue was up 24 percent, datacenter networking revenue was up 2 percent and Pointnext revenue was up 1 percent.

In HPE's "intelligent edge" category, revenue came to $710 million, up 17 percent year-over-year. HPE Aruba Product revenue was up 18 percent, and HPE Aruba Services revenue was up 10 percent.

Financial Services revenue was $916 million, up 5 percent year-over-year.

For Q3, HPE estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of 35 cents to 39 cents. It raised its full fiscal 2018 outlook to between $1.40 and $1.50.

