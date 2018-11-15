HPE brings InfoSight's predictive analytics to HPE servers

HPE is extending its predictive analytics tool InfoSight to servers, the company announced Thursday. Specifically, HPE is bringing its capabilities to HPE ProLiant servers, HPE Synergy compute modules and HPE Apollo systems. Previously, InfoSight was only available on storage.

InfoSight, which HPE gained last year from its $1 billion Nimble Storage acquisition, monitors infrastructure to identify potential problems and offer potential solutions. It analyzes millions of sensors across a globally-connected installed base,using the data it collects to predict and prevent problems.

Now that it's available for servers, InfoSight will offer insight on select parts failures, helping IT teams make pre-emptive maintenance improvements. The tool can also offer alerts on server security concerns like rogue login attempts. Customers will be able to view the status of their servers via a wellness monitoring dashboard.

"Our customers face the challenge of how to drive and unlock the value of digital transformation faster than ever before," Justin Hotard, GM of the Hybrid IT Volume Global Business Unit for HPE, said in a statement. "This requires evolving their data centers to deliver a hybrid cloud environment that is automated, self- healing and addresses issues in real-time - so IT staff can focus on driving transformation, rather than managing navigating around hardware downtime and policy exceptions."

With InfoSight, HPE storage customers have seen operational costs fall by as much as 79 percent, HPE said. Their trouble tickets are resolved in 85 percent less time, and 86 percent of issues are automatically predicted and resolved before anyone knows there is a problem.

HPE also announced this week that HPE Pointnext IT services is offering new Datacenter Care services. The new services include backup analysis and data loss prevention, SAP HANA migration and business alignment, Microsoft Azure configuration and management, performance optimization, business risk reduction and advanced security and automation for routine IT tasks.

