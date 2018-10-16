C3 forges HPE partnership, launches AI appliance

C3 and Hewlett Packard Enterprise will combine forces to launch an appliance designed for artificial intelligence and Internet of things deployments.
The appliance, dubbed the C3 AI Appliance, bundles C3 Platform's platform-as-a-service with HPE's integrated systems running on Intel Xeon chips.
C3 has been partnering at a rapid clip and forging cloud partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The HPE partnership is aimed at on-premises, hybrid and edge computing IoT deployments.
Under the partnership, C3 will be integrated with HPE's ProLiant servers as well as HPE ProLiant for Azure Stack. C3 will also join the HPE Partner Ready program.
According to C3, the HPE deal is the first OEM agreement since the company partnered with Intel.
