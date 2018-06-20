HPE rolls out new ways for businesses to manage data at the edge

HPE on Wednesday announced new ways it's helping customers manage data at the edge, including a way for enterprises to run software and applications at the edge, unmodified.

Using HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems -- specifically the HPE Edgeline EL1000 and EL4000 Converged Edge Systems -- a business can run the same software at the edge, or in data centers on in the cloud. This should reduce the cost and complexities of managing data at the edge, and it should make it easier to leverage all the data collected in those far-flung locations, like oil rigs or energy grids.

Specifically, HPE customers can use Edgeline Converged Edge Systems to run unmodified enterprise software from: Citrix, GE Digital, Microsoft, PTC, SAP and SparkCognition.

The announcement comes a day after HPE said it will invest $4 billion over the next four years to develop intelligent edge devices. The company aims to enable artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation at the edge of the network.

While edge computing is in its nascent stages, HPE points to data from Gartner to show its potential: Less than 10 percent of enterprise-generated data will be processed outside of traditional data centers or cloud this year, but by 2022 that number should grow to 75 percent.

Meanwhile, HPE also on Wednesday announced the HPE Edgeline Extended Storage Adapter option kit, which adds up to 48 terabytes of software-defined storage to HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems. This should facilitate storage-intensive use cases like AI or video analytics.

