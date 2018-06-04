HPE rolls out updates to OneView, OneSphere

HPE on Monday is announcing new firmware and driver update enhancements for OneView, its converged infrastructure management platform, as well as updates to OneSphere, its hybrid cloud management service.

With HPE OneView 4.1, which will be available by the end of June, customers will get new features for automating lifecycle management for VM clusters. The new version also includes integrations with Microsoft Azure Log Analytics and VMware vRealize Orchestrator, which should help customers deploy workloads faster. It also comes with new reference configurations for Chef automation and reference architecture for HPE Synergy with RedHat OpenShift Container Platform.

OneView is now used by one million developers, HPE also announced.

Meanwhile, OneSphere is offering expanded support for Microsoft Azure and Kernel-based

Virtual Machine (KVM), the default hypervisor in OpenStack cloud software. This will make it easier for customers who run workloads in these clouds to provision resources and learn more about their usage-based costs.

Hybrid IT accounts for the bulk of HPE's revenue. Last month, the company's Q2 financial results showed the segment bringing in $6 billion, up 7 percent year-over-year.

Prior and related coverage: