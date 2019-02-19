HPE's Edgeline EL8000 brings higher performance to the edge

HPE on Tuesday is announcing the latest version of Edgeline, its edge platform for telecommunications networks. As communications service providers transition to 5G, the Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System promises to help them meet the demand for data-intensive, low latency services.

HPE is also announcing new strategic partnerships with Samsung and Tech Mahindra to bring the platform to end customers.

When it comes to performance, the new system is a step up from the EL4000, which comes with Xeon D processors and up to 128G of memory per node. The EL8000, by comparison, comes with Xeon Scalable Processors and up to 1.5TB of memory. The EL4000 supported Nvidia P4 GPUs, while the new version supports V100 GPUs. Along with GPUs, customers can embed other components like FPGAs from Intel and Xilinx or NICs from Intel or Mellanox.

The EL8000 comes in a rugged, compact form factor that makes it suitable for remote and harsh locations. It comes with one-click provisioning and remote systems management, enabling the ongoing management of EL8000 systems across thousands of cell sites without on-site IT expertise. It's also based on open industry standards.

To bring the Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System to customers adopting 5G HPE is partnering with Samsung. They're jointly marketing an edge-to-core vRAN commercial solution based on Samsung's radio network technologies and system integration services, and the HPE Edgeline EL8000.

For communications service providers still a few years out from deploying 5G, HPE is partnering with Tech Mahindra, which provides multi-access edge computing (MEC) software. Using their software on the HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System should enable CSPs to monetize radio and location intelligence at the edge.

The HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System is slated to be available globally starting

In June.