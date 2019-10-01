HP's new Windows 10 Spectre x360 13: Ice Lake chip, 4K screen option, 22-hr battery

Five features to consider if looking to buy a Windows laptop When it's time to buy a new portable PC, there's more to consider than just the standard specs. These are five features that can't be benchmarked but have an undeniable impact on productivity.

HP has unveiled an upgraded take on its premium consumer convertible laptop, the HP Spectre x360 13. It's smaller, has faster network speeds, and is powered by Intel's Core i7 10nm ICE Lake CPUs. Also, consumers can choose to add a 4K OLED 13-inch display.

HP managed to shave 13% from the size of 2018's HP Spectre x360 13 and has boosted the screen-to-body ratio to 90%.

The new model includes twice as many antennas, allowing it to use Wi-Fi 6 and LTE networks simultaneously to boost throughput and enable faster file transfer speeds. The 4G module can connect to AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Verizon or Sprint.

To support the super-thin top bezel, HP also crafted its smallest IR camera for Windows Hello sign-in. There's also a fingerprint reader on the keyboard. HP says the laptop will offer up to 22 hours of battery life.

As with the existing HP Spectre x360 13, it also comes with a webcam kill switch, and there's a dedicated LED key to mute the microphone. Privacy-conscious users have the option to add a privacy screen that can be turned on with the touch of a button to mask it from people next to them.

HP says the Sure View third-generation display with up to 1,000 nits is expected to be available in January 2020.

The left side of the laptop features a power button, audio hack, and USB 3.1 Type A port, while the right has a microSD card reader, the webcam kill switch, a USB Type-C port and an adapter plug.

The HP Spectre x360 13 is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop should be available in October from HP's website, with a starting price of $1,099.