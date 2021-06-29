HP's Pavilion Aero 13 starts at $749, all AMD powered

HP launched its HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop that will start at $749, feature four colors, have a 90% screen-to-body ratio and weigh in at less than a kilogram.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an all-AMD machine with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor with AMD Radeon Graphics. The device has Wi-Fi 6, up to 10.5 hours of battery life and a screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.5k resolution.

According to HP, Pavilion Aero 13 will be available this month at HP.com and other US retailers in the fall. Key details include:

A full magnesium aluminum chassis with 4-sided narrow bezel.

Colors of Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White and Natural Silver.

400 nits of brightness for sunlight viewing.

Manufactured with post-consumer recycled and ocean bound plastics.

Windows 10 with an upgrade available to Windows 11.

Along with the HP Pavilion Aero 13, HP rolled out the M Series monitor line announced at CES 2021. The company's M Series line includes a 24- and 27-inch displays with the HP M24fwa FHD Monitor and HP M27fwa FHD Monitor, respectively. Both monitors feature streamlined design and cable management and integrated dual speakers with availability in July. The 24-inch monitor starts at $229.99, and the 27-inch monitor starts at $289.99.