HTC adds bundles to its Vive Pro Eye virtual reality gear

HTC

HTC Vive launched a series of Vive Pro Eye bundles for the enterprise for training and simulation, analytics and navigation.

These bundles, available in the second quarter, highlight how virtual reality may be moving beyond the pilot stage to more production deployments. HTC is moving to position Vive bundles for specific uses cases by enterprise.

HTC added Vive Pro Eye Office and Vive Pro Eye Office Arena Bundle to its lineup. The bundles also include extended warranties and expedited support.

The Vive Pro Eye Office goes for $1,599 includes the Vive Pro Eye, HTC's enterprise device with native eye tracking, high resolution and comfort for long use. The primary bundle is that this bundle has expedited customer service and extended warranty included.

HTC's Vive Pro Eye Office Arena bundle includes a bundle of the Vive Pro Eye Office bundle and the addition of two StreamVR 2.0 base stations. The system, designed for entertainment venues, covers play spaces up to 10m x 10m with a 20-meter cable. Vive Pro Eye Office Arena is $2,350.

The company also said that it cut the price of the original Vive Pro Eye to $1,399.

HTC said it is targeting medical, manufacturing, transportation, commerce and design as target industries for its virtual reality bundles.

