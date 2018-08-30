HTC U12 Life announced: Dual finish acrylic, big battery, and low £299 price

Today at IFA in Berlin, HTC announced the HTC U12 Life that will be launching outside of the US at a representative price of £299. It looks to have solid specs and given HTC's ability to have a responsive interface it may satisfy those looking for an affordable HTC device.
HTC's U12 Plus, see our updated take on this flagship phone, is rather expensive with a $799 (£699 in the UK) starting price so it's nice to see a device coming at half that cost. The HTC U11 Life was a solid mid-ranger priced at $349.
Specifications
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core
- Display: 6.0 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution
- Operating system: Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense
- RAM: 4GB/6GB
- Storage: 64GB/128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot
- Cameras: Rear 16 megapixel and 5 megapixel cameras. Front 13 megapixel with f/2.0 aperture
- Battery: 3600 mAh
- Wireless connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5, NFC
- Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.4 x 8.3 mm and 175 grams
While HTC has removed the 3.5mm headset jack from its flagships and focused on the USB-C USonic experience, the HTC U12 Life retains this standard port.
The U12 Life will be available in Moonlight Blue and Twilight Purple. The phone is made of acrylic material with a smooth finish on the top 1/3rd and a textured 'metal-like' striped finish on the lower 2/3rds.
The dual cameras are designed to help you capture artistic bokehs while you can also capture 4K videos. The large 3,600 mAh battery and mid-level processor should easily power you through a couple of days of use.
Join Discussion