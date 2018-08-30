HTC U12 Life announced: Dual finish acrylic, big battery, and low £299 price

Image: HTC

Today at IFA in Berlin, HTC announced the HTC U12 Life that will be launching outside of the US at a representative price of £299. It looks to have solid specs and given HTC's ability to have a responsive interface it may satisfy those looking for an affordable HTC device.

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

HTC's U12 Plus, see our updated take on this flagship phone, is rather expensive with a $799 (£699 in the UK) starting price so it's nice to see a device coming at half that cost. The HTC U11 Life was a solid mid-ranger priced at $349.

Specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core Display : 6.0 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution

: 6.0 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense

: Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense RAM : 4GB/6GB

: 4GB/6GB Storage : 64GB/128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 64GB/128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : Rear 16 megapixel and 5 megapixel cameras. Front 13 megapixel with f/2.0 aperture

: Rear 16 megapixel and 5 megapixel cameras. Front 13 megapixel with f/2.0 aperture Battery : 3600 mAh

: 3600 mAh Wireless connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5, NFC

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5, NFC Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.4 x 8.3 mm and 175 grams

While HTC has removed the 3.5mm headset jack from its flagships and focused on the USB-C USonic experience, the HTC U12 Life retains this standard port.

The U12 Life will be available in Moonlight Blue and Twilight Purple. The phone is made of acrylic material with a smooth finish on the top 1/3rd and a textured 'metal-like' striped finish on the lower 2/3rds.

The dual cameras are designed to help you capture artistic bokehs while you can also capture 4K videos. The large 3,600 mAh battery and mid-level processor should easily power you through a couple of days of use.