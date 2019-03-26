Huawei launches Watch GT Active and Elegant editions, FreeLace wireless earphones

× huawei-watch-gt-group-image.png

Huawei may be best known for its high end smartphones and laptops, but it also has a great collection of accessories to optimize your mobile experience. On the day when Huawei announced the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, it also announced two new models of its excellent Watch GT line and the FreeLace wireless earbuds.

Watch GT Active and Elegant editions

Last month I posted a full review of the Huawei Watch GT and it was one of my favorite smartwatches available today with a reasonable $200 price. The new Watch GT Active and Elegant editions enhance the lineup for Huawei so that there are now enough variations to meet the needs of everyone.

Both new models support a new triathlon mode that supports open water swimming, outdoor cycling, and outdoor running in a single event. This mode will come to the existing Watch GT models in a software update.

The fantastic and detailed TruSleep sleep tracking and Huawei TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring is supported on these new watches.

The Active edition has the same 46mm watch face as the existing Classic and Sport editions with a 1.39 inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The Watch GT Active has the same two-week battery life as the Classic and Sport models that was verified with my testing experiences.

The Active edition is available in orange and dark green, two of my personal favorite colors. The Active edition is priced at 249€.

The Elegant edition has a smaller 42mm ceramic bezel so will likely be a more attractive option for those with smaller wrists. It's 1.2 inch AMOLED screen has a resolution of 390x390 pixels. Since the Elegant edition is smaller, the battery life is also less at a rated one week of typical usage with daily tracking, sleep tracking, and some exercise use.

Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl (how about those names) are the two color variants for the Huawei Watch GT Elegant edition. The Elegant edition is priced at 229€.

FreeLace wireless earphones

There are plenty of options for wireless earbuds and Huawei is offering up its own variant with the FreeLace earphones. They look to incorporate Huawei's typical elegant design language with memory metal wrapped in liquid silicon, as well as its Huawei HiPair pairing setup process.



Rather than having to find a USB-C cable to charger your headphones, you simply separate the cable new the volume buttons and have a USB-C male end that you plug into your smartphone to charge. Huawei smartphones running EMUI 9.1 will automatically recognize the FreeLace and then pair them to the phone.

You can also plug the earphones into any smartphone or table with USB-C to charge them up. A five-minute charge gives the earphones up to four hours of playback time. The FreeLace earphones are rated to last for 18 hours of playback or 13 hours of talk time, which is the longest battery life I have ever seen for wireless headphones.

The FreeLace is designed to sound great with a 9.2mm diameter driver unit and also enhance voice communications with a dual-cavity design for the microphones. The Huawei FreeLace will be available in graphite black, amber sunrise, emerald green, and moonlight silver for 99€.