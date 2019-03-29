Huawei P30 uses BOE OLEDs instead of LG ones: Report

Images: Charles McLellan/ZDNet

Huawei's P30 smartphone uses OLED panels from Samsung Display and BOE, according to South Korean media reports.

LG Display was once a major supplier of panels for Huawei, along with its compatriot Samsung, but has ceded its major supplier position to BOE, The Elec said.

The Huawei P30, unveiled earlier this week, used Samsung as the exclusive supplier for its flat OLED panels and BOE as the main supplier for its curved panels, the report said.

LG Display previously supplied huge batches of panels for the Chinese smartphone maker, with its panels being used on smartphones such as the Huawei Mate RS and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

More and more smartphone vendors are using OLED panels for their flagship smartphones following the trend previously set by Samsung Electronics.

Until recently, Samsung Display was the only major vendor of small to mid-sized OLED panels that could meet the demand of smartphone makers, controlling over 90 percent of market share.

The South Korean tech giant has been supplying its OLED panels to Huawei since 2015.

Even archrival Apple bought OLED panels from Samsung as the latter company was the only one with the capacity to supply them in scale.

The technology is so sought after that a South Korean partner of the conglomerate was indicted for allegedly attempting to sell the technology in China.

Trying to play catch up against Samsung, its compatriot LG and Chinese behemoth BOE have expanded their small and mid-sized OLED panel lines to meet rising demand.

LG Display, in turn, is the dominant player when it comes to large-sized OLED panels for TVs.

