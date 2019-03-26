Huawei will soon unveil smart display products: Reports

Although Huawei has repeatedly rebutted reports that suggest it would enter into the TV market, a Chinese news website has said the company is currently developing smart displays powered by the company's own chips.

The Chinese mobile phone maker, who leapfrogged Apple to take the second spot in global smartphone race, will release smart displays powered by multimedia chips that are made from its subsidiary HiSilicon, according to a Tencent News report on Monday.

HiSilicon, a semiconductor company fully owned by Huawei, is known for its Kirin chip which has been widely utilised on Huawei smartphones.

Huawei aims to make smart display products its second largest application market, following its success in mobile phones, to build its smart consumer ecosystem, the report said, citing sources from the company's supply chains.

Last week, several Chinese reports said Huawei would unveil its smart TV displays soon, and that the company has ambitious plans to sell as many as 10 million sets every year.

Huawei, however, has denied reports that the company is developing TV products. In a recent interview with media, Huawei's consumer segment head Richard Yu said the company had no plans to make traditional household electronic appliances.

Launching intelligent display products however, seems to match Huawei's plan of expanding its smart consumer ecosystem with its 5G, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things technology.

Smart home initiatives are an important part of Huawei's future strategy as the company wants the revenue from these initiatives to account for 30 percent of its entire terminal business, according to Chinese reports.

