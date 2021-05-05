HubSpot shares jump as Q1 revenue, EPS top expectations, raises year outlook

Go-to-market software pioneers HubSpot this afternoon reported Q1 revenue and profit that easily topped Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue that was higher, and raised its forecast for full-year revenue and profit above consensus.

The report sent HubSpot shares up 5% in late trading.

HubSpot's chief customer officer, Yamini Rangan, remarked that the company had "entered 2021 strong with the launch of Operations Hub and another quarter of tremendous growth across the business."

Added Rangan, "We believe there's still a massive opportunity ahead as companies continue to adapt to doing business in a digital-first world.

"With our powerful and easy-to-use CRM platform, we are well positioned to help our customers through that transition."

Revenue in the three months ended in March rose 41%, year over year, to $281.4 million, yielding a net profit of 34 cents a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $264 million and 29 cents per share.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $293 million to $297 million, and EPS in a range of 30 cents to 32 cents. That compares to consensus for $278 million and 33 cents per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $1.237 billion to $1.247 billion, with profit per share in a range of $1.61 to $1.65.

That is up from a forecast offered back in February for $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion, and $1.51 to $1.59 per share.

That compares to consensus for $1.17 billion and $1.57 per share.