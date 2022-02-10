Hubspot stock jumps as Q4 results, outlook top expectations

Go-to-market software pioneers HubSpot this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that both topped Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for the current quarter, and the year, that was higher as well.

The report sent Hubspot shares up 5% in late trading.

CEO Yamini Rangan said, "I am incredibly proud of how the HubSpot team was able to adapt and execute in 2021 to deliver a truly exceptional year."

Added Rangan, "We went into 2021 with the goal of becoming the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies, and we made significant progress by staying focused on our key strategic priorities. 2022 will be a year of sustained focus and consistency as we continue to invest in those priorities."

Revenue in the three months ended in December soared by 47%, year over year, to $369.3 million, yielding a net profit of 63 cents a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $358 million and 53 cents per share.

Hubspot said its total number of customers rose 30%, year over year, to 135,442.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $381 million to $383 million, and EPS in a range of 46 cents to 48 cents. That compares to consensus for $377 million and a 46-cent profit per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion, and EPS of $2.34 to $2.42. That compares to consensus of $1.66 billion and a $2.38 profit per share.