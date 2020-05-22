Hydrow deal: Save on the smart indoor rower with this coupon code

Those of you interested in indoor rowing have definitely heard of the Hydrow by now.

It's a high-end smart rower with a 22-inch full HD screen. It's like the Peloton of rowers. You can use it to improve your core and your upper body strength while engaging in low-impact, high-intensity cardio. It's truly a fantastic calorie-burning exercise. We even recommended it in our roundup of the best at-home fitness equipment for remote workers.

The problem is it costs $2,199. But, for a limited time, you can save $100 on the Hydrow.

Hydrow is offering ZDNet readers a discount on its indoor rower if you apply the coupon code ZDNET100 at checkout. You'll also notice at checkout that Hydrow offers its customers financing through Klarna, where you can get the Hydrow for as little as $62 per month if you qualify.

The rower itself features electromagnetic resistance, a cushioned seat, and adjustable pedals. It also works with a $38-per-month subscription that offers on-demand and live workouts, including classes with "Olympians and world-class rowers."

Sure, the Hydrow is still a bit of an investment. But, rather than rotating between couches and chairs all day long during the quarantine, you could break up the hours at home by squeezing in some much-needed time to sweat on a rower.

Imagine being able to live, work, exercise, and stay sane and healthy all from the same house.