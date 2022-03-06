HyperX Loot Drop II: Save big on headsets, mice and more

HyperX

Today, HyperX kicks off their second Loot Drop 2 global sales event. From now until March 19th, you can save up to 40 percent on top-tier gaming peripherals like the Cloud Flight wireless headset and the Pulsefire Surge mouse. You can also take advantage of awesome deals on keyboards, microphones, and mousepads to create a fully kitted-out gaming setup. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well as the official Loot Drop II website are offering discounts and fast shipping to get great gaming gear in your hands. I've put together a shortlist of some of the deals PC and console gamers alike can take advantage of.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S for $79.99 Save $50 HyperX The Cloud Alpha S made our number one pick for the best gaming headset, and for a good reason. It features a 7.1CH surround sound module for enhanced audio as well as a noise-cancelling boom mic for crystal clear chat. And the sturdy yet lightweight design makes it durable and comfortable for everyday play.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste for $29.99 Saver $20 HyperX The Pulsefire Haste is one of our top picks for the best gaming mouse, with its ultra-lightweight design, dust-proof switches, and included grip tape. You'll want the Pulsefire Haste for quick movements and control if you play twitchy shooters or action platformers.

HyperX QuadCast for $89.99 Save $50 HyperX You may have spotted the HyperX QuadCast on our list of the best streaming mics, and whether you're a beginner looking to kick off your Twitch channel or a recording pro wanting a no-fuss mic, it's a great option. It uses a USB cable to connect to your PC, so you don't have to mess with complicated preamps or phantom power units, and the intuitive controls let you adjust volume and gain for clearer audio.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core for $69.99 Save $20 HyperX The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is a mechanical keyboard with a compact, ten-keyless design that is great for smaller desks as well as gamers who just don't need a keyboard with a ten-key section. It features HyperX mechanical switches that are rated for up to 80 million presses as well as an aircraft-grade aluminum body for style and durability. You can also show off your personal style with the RGB backlighting or sync your lighting effects with your other peripherals and RGB components.