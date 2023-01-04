Hyte's new Y40 PC case brings its wraparound glass to a more traditional shape

The complete lack of opacity in the front corner lets you admire your PC build from a huge range of vantage points. Hyte

Hyte, a subsidiary of long-lived gaming PC maker iBuyPower, burst onto the scene with its highly unusual Y60 PC case last year.

The model strayed from the bog-standard rectangular prism shape of most PC cases since time immemorial by adding an extra bend at the front left corner. Stranger yet, the entire corner, front, and side of the case were all tempered glass.

The result was an aquarium-like case that showed off all the hard work you did when building your PC better than just about any other case could.

Now, Hyte is back with a new take on the same philosophy that bows, just a little, to the traditionalists. The Hyte Y40 keeps the all-glass front left corner, but sticks to a standard rectangular prism shape in a mid-tower size.

Like the Y60, this new model sports several other striking design elements, including the built-in riser card for your GPU, which allows it to be mounted so that all of the showy fans and RGB lighting, too often hidden in other cases, sit front and center. The overall vent design and placement also continue to look reminiscent of a particularly posh office on the Death Star.

In addition to the "luxury" riser cable, the case also includes two 120mm fans for placement as you see fit. Those interested in water-cooling some or all of their system will want to know that the Y40 includes three radiator placements: side (up to 280mm radiators), rear (up to 120mm), and top (up to 360mm). A total of five 120mm fan slots for air cooling can also be used.

The included fans are black and white regardless of which color you choose, but the riser cable is color-matched to the case. Hyte

While it's far from the biggest PC case around, Hyte has confirmed that the Y40 has enough room to fit even the most comically oversized video cards birthed during the latest generation, even monstrous, triple-slot Nvidia RTX 4090 models.

The slightly more traditional Y40 knocks $50 off the price of the Y60, coming in at $150. The Y40 is available now from Amazon, as well as from Hyte's own online store.