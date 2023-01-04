Hyte's new Y40 PC case brings its wraparound glass to a more traditional shape

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Hyte, a subsidiary of long-lived gaming PC maker iBuyPower, burst onto the scene with its highly unusual Y60 PC case last year.
The model strayed from the bog-standard rectangular prism shape of most PC cases since time immemorial by adding an extra bend at the front left corner. Stranger yet, the entire corner, front, and side of the case were all tempered glass.
The result was an aquarium-like case that showed off all the hard work you did when building your PC better than just about any other case could.
Also: Nvidia's latest Studio Laptop series showcases its fastest, most powerful GPUs
Now, Hyte is back with a new take on the same philosophy that bows, just a little, to the traditionalists. The Hyte Y40 keeps the all-glass front left corner, but sticks to a standard rectangular prism shape in a mid-tower size.
Like the Y60, this new model sports several other striking design elements, including the built-in riser card for your GPU, which allows it to be mounted so that all of the showy fans and RGB lighting, too often hidden in other cases, sit front and center. The overall vent design and placement also continue to look reminiscent of a particularly posh office on the Death Star.
Also: HyperX shows Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse, Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller at CES 2023
In addition to the "luxury" riser cable, the case also includes two 120mm fans for placement as you see fit. Those interested in water-cooling some or all of their system will want to know that the Y40 includes three radiator placements: side (up to 280mm radiators), rear (up to 120mm), and top (up to 360mm). A total of five 120mm fan slots for air cooling can also be used.
While it's far from the biggest PC case around, Hyte has confirmed that the Y40 has enough room to fit even the most comically oversized video cards birthed during the latest generation, even monstrous, triple-slot Nvidia RTX 4090 models.
The slightly more traditional Y40 knocks $50 off the price of the Y60, coming in at $150. The Y40 is available now from Amazon, as well as from Hyte's own online store.