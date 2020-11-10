Hyundai taps Nvidia for future fleet AI, infotainment services

Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service becomes generally available Watch Now

Hyundai has announced that all future Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles will utilize Nvidia's in-vehicle artificial intelligence (AI) and infotainment platform.

The South Korean automaker said on Monday that the firm's "entire fleet" will eventually feature Nvidia's technology.

Nvidia's Drive platform has been designed with smart and self-driving vehicles in mind. Nvidia Drive is an end-to-end solution combining AI, imaging, and computing, as well as wireless connectivity -- a must for today's infotainment dashboards, which are expected to provide driver assistance, maps, streaming services, and more.

Nvidia says the solution "delivers everything needed to develop autonomous vehicles at scale," and Hyundai appears to agree. Starting from 2022, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles will come with Nvidia technology as standard, whether they are entry-level cars or premium models.

See also: Hyundai made a walking car (no, really)

Nvidia's hardware and software stacks will facilitate audio, visual, navigation, and AI-assistance features, as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Hyundai's selection has also been made in consideration of the firm's upcoming connected car operating system (ccOS). Hyundai says the vehicle OS will be data-driven, "bring[ing] together the large amount of data generated by the vehicle and its network of sensors, as well as external connected car data centers."

While the automaker is yet to share concrete details surrounding the ccOS, Hyundai did say that an "open" platform will be implemented to allow partners to provide additional services to its customers.

Nvidia and Hyundai first teamed up back in 2015 to develop and implement smart vehicle technologies. The companies are also currently working on a cockpit system, slated for release in 2021.

TechRepublic: Adopting AI: NVIDIA talks about the "low-hanging fruit" opportunities

"At Hyundai Motor Group, we're committed to delivering greater value, safety, functionality, and enjoyment over the lifetime of the car," commented Paul Choo, senior VP of Hyundai's Electronics Tech unit. "The Nvidia Drive platform [..] is scalable, energy-efficient, and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles."

Over the past few years, Nvidia has secured other long-term partnerships with automakers including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Honda.

Previous and related coverage

Have a tip? Get in touch securely via WhatsApp | Signal at +447713 025 499, or over at Keybase: charlie0