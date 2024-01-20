'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I found a Vision Pro travel case that's cheaper and somehow better than Apple's
Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are here, and along with the headset, there are plenty of accessories to go along with it -- including an official travel case that's a little pricey at first glance, even by Apple standards.
Also: Pre-ordering Apple Vision Pro? These 5 questions can help you decide
While the official Vision Pro travel case looks pretty cozy, it carries a premium price of $199. You might say that if you're spending over $3,500 on a consumer electronic, what's another $200 to protect it, and that's a fair question.
A maxed-out and fully accessorized version of the Vision Pro tops the $5,000 mark if money isn't a concern, but what can you do if you're looking to save a little money? There's already an answer.
Enter the Klasden Pouch from Spigen. At $89, it's less than half the price of the official Apple version, and like the official one, it stores the headset, battery pack, charging cables, and other accessories -- including Zeiss Optical Inserts if you have prescription lenses.
Also: You can pre-order Apple Vision Pro now in 512GB and 1TB storage options
Also like the Apple case, it has a durable outer shell and a form-fitting padded interior to secure your device and keep it safe.
But here's where the Spigen could actually be better than the Apple one. First, it has a carrying strap that makes transporting it just a little more secure -- something that's important for a device as expensive as this one. The Apple one does have a retractable hand strap, which makes the case thin and sleek, but it could also be easy to miss.
The Spigen case also has a secret compartment to store an AirTag, meaning if your headset is lost or stolen, you'll be able to see where it is at all times. If you're able to snag a Vision Pro, you're going to want a case for it, and the savings plus the added security feature tied to this one make it probably the best alternative to the official one.