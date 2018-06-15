IBM buys Oniqua Holdings to bolster asset optimization business

IBM said on Friday that it's buying Oniqua Holdings to bolster its asset optimization business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Oniqua specializes in inventory optimization software for asset-intensive industries such as mining, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, and manufacturing. Its key focus is on Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) systems, which monitor the operational efficiency of parts and equipment to avoid unplanned downtime.

IBM's in-house MRO offering is called Maximo. The plan is to merge Oniqua's platform and services with Maximo to help IBM make a bigger push into the industrial Internet of things space.

"By combining the world's leading asset optimization solution Maximo with the leading MRO Inventory Optimization solution from Oniqua, we will offer a next generation 'solutions as-a-service' that let businesses easily connect with the data they need so they can forecast equipment failures, optimize spare parts, reduce unplanned downtime and optimize asset maintenance," said Jay Bellissimo, GM of IBM Global Business Services.

