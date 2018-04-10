Splunk intros IoT platform for industrial operations

Splunk on Tuesday announced the launch of its first platform built specifically for the Internet of things.

Running on top of Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence (IAI) is designed to help customers in manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation, energy and utilities monitor and analyze industrial IoT data in real time.

The San Francisco-based company is highlighting the platform's real-time analytics and alerting capabilities, which Splunk says will let customers pivot their operational strategy from reactive to proactive.

"Real-time analytics is an absolute must for manufacturers today, but organizations are struggling to bridge the gap between legacy systems, industrial assets and sensor data," said Ammar Maraqa, SVP of business operations and strategy and GM of IoT Markets for Splunk.

"Splunk IAI provides a single solution that ensures industrial systems are running at full capacity, enabling organizations to significantly save resources and money on unplanned downtime."

Splunk is releasing in limited availability on April 23, with general availability slated for this fall.

