IBM buys Turbonomic to build out AIOps tools

IBM said it will acquire Turbonomic, a company focused on application resource and network performance management, in the company's 11th hybrid cloud and AI acquisition since CEO Arvind Krishna took over.

Turbonomic move comes after IBM's recent purchase of business automation company myInvenio.

For IBM, the Turbonomic purchase will bolster its AIOps business. Turbonomic's platform uses AI to monitor and manage containers, virtual machines, databases, servers and storage.

IBM will use Turbonomic's platform for observability across cloud infrastructure, optimization tools and AIOps. Turbonomic will complement IBM's recent Instana purchase and its IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps and be integrated with Red Hat OpenShift.

According to IBM, Turbonomic network performance management tools will be used for enterprise 5G deployments too. Turbonomic has a partnership with Cisco.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.