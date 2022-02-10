IBM launches new services with SAP to move customers to the cloud

Last year, SAP launched the "RISE with SAP" subscription offering to help its customers move mission-critical SAP workloads to the cloud. On Thursday, the company announced a stepped-up version of RISE with SAP offered with the help of IBM.

The companies designated IBM as a "premium supplier" of RISE with SAP, as the first cloud provider to offer infrastructure, business transformation and application management services as part of the program.

Meanwhile, a new, complementary program called BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP offers a portfolio of services -- advisory services, cloud implementation, application management and technical managed services -- that help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

"Our shared commitment is to meet our clients, especially those in highly regulated industries, where they are in their digital journey while giving them choices for migrating or modernizing their mission-critical workloads with a hybrid cloud approach," IBM Consulting SVP John Granger said in a statement.

IBM and SAP have an existing partnership and have already helped hundreds of companies digitize their operations using hybrid cloud environments. Hybrid cloud is a critical part of IBM's growth strategy. Last month, IBM reported its 2021 hybrid cloud revenue totaled $20.2 billion, up 20% year-over-year.