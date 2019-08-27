Imperva discloses security incident impacting cloud firewall users

Image" Imperva

Cyber-security and DDoS mitigation firm Imperva disclosed today a security incident that impacts customers of its cloud web application firewall (WAF), formerly known as Incapsula.

"On August 20, 2019, we learned from a third party of a data exposure that impacts a subset of customers of our Cloud WAF product who had accounts through September 15, 2017," the company said in a message posted on its website.

Exposed data included customer email addresses, along with hashed and salted passwords, for all customers the company had registered up until September 15, 2017. For a small number of users, API keys and customer-provided SSL certificates were also exposed.

Imperva said the security incident only affected customers of its cloud WAF, and not other products.

As a result of the breach, the company said it began notifying impacted customers and started forcing users to change passwords for their cloud WAF accounts.

Imperva also apologized to customers, said it also engaged forensics experts to help with the investigation, and "informed the appropriate global regulatory agencies."

When reached out for additional comment about the incident, an Imperva spokesperson responded with snippets from the official breach notification statement. ZDNet did not obtain crucial additional details, such as:

If the breach occurred because of a server left exposed online by accident or due to an unauthorized, forceful intrusion.

If the breach occurred in 2017, but the company only now found out about it.

Or if the "third party" who found the breach was a source in law enforcement, a bug bounty hunter, or one of Imperva's customers.

Imperva acquired Incapsula and its suite of products, including the cloud WAF, in February 2014. Investment firm Thoma Bravo acquired Imperva in February 2019 for $2.1 billion.