Imperva to acquire bot management provider Distil Networks

IT security company Imperva announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire bot management provider Distil Networks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cybersecurity firm Imperva offers the Incapsula, SecureSphere, and CounterBreach product families for the protection of websites, apps, APIs, and databases while maintaining compliance.

Imperva said the deal to buy Distil will provide its customers a fully comprehensive, layered platform for protecting their applications and APIs. According to the companies, the combination of Imperva's application security stack with Distil's technology will provide a stronger defense against mission critical automated attack vectors including ATO and scraping.

"Distil Networks gives us a comprehensive bot management solution that identifies, responds to and manages a full range of automated attacks no matter where these applications or APIs are deployed," Imperva CEO Chris Hylen said in a statement.

Imperva's last major acquisition was last July when it bought Prevoty, is a provider of security-as-a-service solutions for web applications, including the Autonomous Application Protection (AAP) platform. Of particular interest to Imperva was Prevoty's technologies which allow security to be built natively into applications. Imperva said at the time that it would use Prevoty to gain a stronger foothold in the DevOps market.

