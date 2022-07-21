In-person launch event for OnePlus 10T 5G to be held on August 3 in NYC

A new OnePlus phone will be launched in NYC in front of a live studio audience Image: OnePlus

Prior to COVID-19, Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Google, Motorola, and others held launch events where attendees were able to meet with company representatives, try out the new devices and services, enjoy a nice snack and reconnect with media friends, and walk away with some first impressions to share with readers. In a OnePlus Community post Pete revealed a few details of the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G, OxygenOS 13, and an in-person event that will be held on August 3rd in New York City.

We'll be there to cover the launch event of the second flagship smartphone of 2022 from OnePlus. The company launched the OnePlus 10 Pro at CES with a US release made in April. OnePlus often follows up standard releases with a T model that usually improves in a few performance areas. With the OnePlus 10T, we see upgrades in some technologies and some other differences that may still have you selecting the 10 Pro over the 10T.

Also: OnePlus 10 Pro review: A superb screen heads up an excellent-value specification

The only hardware detail revealed at this time is the processor upgrade to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 version that is designed to provide more power with less power consumption. We look forward to hearing more about the cameras, display, hardware, and other specifications.

The OnePlus 10 Pro currently runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. OnePlus stated that OxygenOS 13 will come to the OnePlus 10T with a refreshing design and enhanced safety. The OnePlus 10 Pro will first receive OxygenOS 13 with the 10T receiving the upgrade later this year.

Tickets to the launch event were available to purchase for just $25, but the event quickly sold out this morning. Launch event attendees will receive swag that includes the OnePlus Nord Buds. If you want to watch the launch event you can visit the launch page or the OnePlus YouTube channel at 10 am Eastern Daylight Time/7 am Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, August 3rd.