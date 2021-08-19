Increase sales for just $20: Learn how to use product design to attract customers

StackCommerce

There are a lot of reasons why one product might sell better than another in any given category. Take gaming accessories, for instance. Bestsellers will either work better, cost less, or – everything else being equal – simply be more attractive. But no matter what is the case, it all comes down to product design, which is definitely one of the most important factors contributing to sales. And now you can learn everything you need to know about the subject with the Fundamentals of Product Design eBook Bundle by O'Reilly.

This bundle includes five extremely highly-rated ebooks that contain information that could significantly affect your bottom line or that of your company. "Designing Products People Love: How Great Designers Create Successful Products" would be a great book to start with because it can guide you and your team through every single step of creating a product.

Of course, research and feedback are absolute necessities when refining design ideas. So "UX Research: Practical Techniques for Designing Better Products" should be next on your list. It will show you how to productively conduct research in an informed manner. This book is a huge favorite, earning a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating by Amazon readers.

Whether you are making small tweaks or working on wide-scale UX ideas, "Designing with Data: Improving the User Experience with A/B Testing" will be an enormous help with testing what works best in your designs. Of course, when faced with designs that aren't working, it helps to have some idea of where to begin repairs, and that's why you'll love the ebook, "Tragic Design: The Impact of Bad Product Design & How to Fix It".

Obviously, your design process will be a whole lot more efficient if your team is working effectively together. Fortunately, "Org Design for Design Orgs: Building & Managing In-House Design Teams" explains how to utilize design within a broader strategic framework, as well as how to create and manage design teams in your company.

O'Reilly Media was created by founder Tim O'Reilly over 40 years ago to provide the absolute best technical learning content. The educational publishing company now offers it everywhere leading technology conferences to books and an innovative learning platform.

