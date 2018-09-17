Infor buys Vivonet to bolster hospitality portfolio

Enterprise software vendor Infor said it plans to acquire hospitality software maker Vivonet. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Vivonet supplies point-of-sale software to a range of businesses in the hospitality space. In addition to POS, the company also makes software for kiosks, kitchen systems, payments, labor scheduling, and for food and labor cost management.

Infor plans to use Vivonet to build out its hospitality portfolio with software for full and quick service restaurants, as well as hotel food and beverage micro-verticals.

"Vivonet's specialized applications are highly complementary to Infor, creating a more comprehensive suite for customers, and expanding our marketing opportunity into three new foodservice micro-verticals," said Infor CEO Charles Phillips. "Last-mile industry functionality enables Infor customers to use the cloud to harness the power of their mission-critical data to transform their business with machine learning, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence."

New York City-based Infor is fairly conservative when it comes to M&A, as the Vivonet acquisition marks the first for the company in 2018. Infor last bought business analytics company Birst in April 2017, with the aim of merging Birst's enterprise analytics with Infor's industry-focused ERP software.

Prior to the Birst deal, Infor's last recent acquisition was in June 2016 when it bought Starmount, makers of point-of-sale, mobile shopping, and store inventory management software for omni-channel retailers. A month before that, Infor acquired Merit Globe AS, providers of consulting services for Infor's enterprise resource management system across Europe.

One of Infor's largest acquisitions came in August 2015 when it bought supply-chain management software GT Nexus for $675 million

RELATED COVERAGE:

What is machine learning? Everything you need to know

This guide explains what machine learning is, how it is related to artificial intelligence, how it works and why it matters.

Salesforce outlines Financial Services Cloud roadmap, single view of customer test bed

Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud aims to bridge various integration points and technology and business silos to give customers a unified experience.

After Windows 10 upgrade, do these seven things immediately

You've just upgraded to the most recent version of Windows 10. Before you get back to work, use this checklist to ensure that your privacy and security settings are correct and that you've cut annoyances to a bare minimum.