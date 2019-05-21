Informatica forges deeper partnership with Google Cloud

Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management company, is bolstering its partnership with Google Cloud. The stronger partnership includes plans to pursue joint sales and go-to-market opportunities, as well as connectivity to all of the Google Cloud Platform (GCP)'s key data stores, including BigQuery.

More cloud: Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS | What Google Cloud Platform is and why you'd use it

More specifically, the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) -- Informatica's Enterprise integration platform as-a-service (iPaaS) -- will be available on GCP. This will, among other things, allow enterprises to easily migrate data to BigQuery. It also means Informatica Master Data Management (MDM) will be available as a managed service within IICS on Google Cloud, integrated with the Google Marketing Platform. The integration effectively gives organizations a complete view of all of their data, including information about customers, products, suppliers, employees or assets.

Informatica is also offering new support for Google Cloud Dataproc, enabling customers to leverage and simplify native Google big data environments.

Since going private in 2015, Informatica has focused on enterprise data management in the cloud and leveraging a subscription-based business model. It's done so via acquisitions as well cooperation with major cloud providers, including Google, AWS and Azure. Informatica this week also announced that it supports the Microsoft Common Data Model (CDM).

In addition to its deeper integration with the GCP, Informatica's bolstered relationship with Google includes a joint approach to sales and go-to-market strategies. Informatica says it's seen a 56x increase in year-over-year Informatica iPaaS transactions sent to Google Cloud.