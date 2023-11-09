'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Everything you need to upgrade to a smart kitchen
Smart home technology has made its way into the kitchen industry, and it's evident in smart ovens you can preheat using your voice, fridges you can view recipes on, and even dishwashers that can scan and check the progress of dishes getting clean throughout a cycle.
But if you don't have the time or money to redo your entire kitchen to make it smart, you can still buy devices and gadgets to make the time spent in your kitchen more efficient.
As someone who recently bought their first home and is outfitting their kitchen, I researched and rounded up everything you need to equip your kitchen with smart home technology. From appliances to gadgets, these products will upgrade your regular kitchen into a smart kitchen.
Smart appliances
You can add smart appliances to your home kitchen without replacing the bigger ones like the stove or fridge. Countertop appliances with built-in technology make cooking more accessible and more customizable. Here are some of our top picks.
This smart air fryer is voice-control-enabled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use the VeSync app to control the device remotely and get cooking status notifications. It comes with 10 cooking presets like vegetables, French fries, frozen foods, chicken, and more.
Plus, it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
You might not think you need a smart toaster, but this appliance will prove you wrong. The Revolution R180 Toaster has more than 60 different smart settings, which automatically adapt to toasting everything from English muffins to Pop-Tarts and even a panini mode. In addition, you can choose your toast shade to get your ideal toasted slice of bread.
Also notable is its signature touchscreen with a built-in countdown clock and a chime notification that sounds when your food is ready.
An Instant Pot is a staple in every modern kitchen, but this one takes it to the next level. The device can serve the typical role of a pressure or slow cooker, but there are also exclusive functions like sous vide, yogurt maker, and more. You can use your phone to control the unit and use Wi-Fi to connect to the Instant Brands Connect app.
The app has over 2,000 smart recipes that you can click on, and the Instant Pot will start heating up to the proper heat and setting.
Sometimes, the last thing you want to do in the morning is fuss around with the coffee machine before you've actually had any coffee. This coffee machine does the hard work for you—you can use your voice or the SmartHQ app to start brewing.
You can even customize and have the maker remember your preferred coffee temperature, number of cups, and even brew strength.
Bakers will love this smart mixer with features like a built-in smart scale, voice control, guided recipes, and a front-facing digital display. But one of its best features is its auto-sense technology that monitors changes in texture and viscosity of your ingredients to optimize mixing performance.
GE's Profile Connect + provides software updates that will allow new features to the mixer as they are released, so it will only get smarter over time.
Smart gadgets
Sometimes, big things come in tiny packages, and that's the case with smart kitchen gadgets. Small enough to fit in your cabinets or drawers, these are the best smart kitchen gadgets to aid in prepping, cooking, and cleaning without adding clutter to your space.
Tea lovers will appreciate this smart kettle to brew the perfect cup of tea. The smart kettle can handle temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit and can heat up to 0.8 liters of water in less than five minutes. You'll never have to worry about a cold cup of tea either since it has a Keep Warm control that maintains a warm temperature for up to two hours.
You can schedule a specific time for it to start brewing, or if you'd rather sleep in, reschedule it in the app. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
This smart scale is perfect if you're trying to be more conscious of your fat, carb, or calorie intake since it analyzes the food on the scale to provide a detailed report of its macros. The scale used the Renpho Health App, which can sync to Apple Health or the Gennec app.
You can also easily convert measuring units from grams to ounces or ml to fluid ounces without doing mental gymnastics.
There is nothing like a sous vide-cooked steak, and this gadget takes it up a notch with the Anova app to set the time and temperature of your device. Its technology circulates water at a precise temperature to cook your meat exactly how you like it—whether medium rare or medium well.
It has 100 watts of power and a flow rate of 8 liters per minute, making it heat water faster so you can eat your dinner more quickly.
Meat can be demanding to cook, and everyone has a preference, but this smart meat thermometer allows you to keep tabs on the meat you're cooking to ensure it's not too overcooked or undercooked. You can monitor the internal temperature and the external temperature at the same time to prevent burning.
Set up custom alerts and notifications through the Meater app, and the smart algorithm can estimate the ideal cooking and resting times for your food to help you plan your meal. You can use it in the smoker, on the grill, in your oven, or even in the air fryer.
Take touchless technology to your kitchen sink with this Moen smart faucet. You can control this faucet using the app, simple hand motions, or manually turning it on. But what sets this faucet apart is its customizations: it can precisely dispense the appropriate amount of water you need, whether a tablespoon or a gallon. You can also set the desired temperature up to 120 degrees.
There is even the ability to create voice-enabled personalized presets for everyday tasks, like "Alexa/Hey Google, tell Moen to fill the baby bottle."
A smart display
Sure, you could use a regular recipe book while cooking, but smart displays allow you to access cooking videos, make video calls, set reminders and timers, and so much more. The best smart displays are compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and can even control some of the appliances/gadgets mentioned above.
New to this generation of the Echo Show is Visual ID, which makes it possible for the Echo Show 8 to detect when a person approaches the device. When one of the enrolled members approaches the Echo Show 8, it will display personalized content, like sticky notes someone else left for that person, calendars, and their favorite recipes.
The camera is also now set centered, meaning you'll be front and center when you video call your mom about her secret chocolate chip cookie recipe.
The Google Nest Hub has built-in apps like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and more, so you can access recipe videos or listen to music while cooking. If you have other Nest speakers in your house, you can broadcast messages such as letting the family know when dinner is ready.
It also serves as the hub of your smart home and even connects with Samsung Smart Things if you have any Samsung smart home products. While cooking, you can see who is at the door, turn on lights in the dining room, or respond to messages.
If you want something bigger, this Echo Show has a 10.1-inch screen with an extra feature: it follows you around. You can move around the kitchen, and the screen will follow you; plus, the speakers deliver directional sound, so you'll always hear clearly, even if the kitchen is loud.
You can also get daily personalized recipes, set cooking timers, and even add to your weekly grocery list.
You might also need...
There are a few other smart gadgets and tools that could be useful to add to your kitchen to make it smarter. Here are some recommendations.
What smart kitchen tools can I skip buying?
When it comes to certain kitchen appliances and gadgets, smart isn't always the best. While it depends on your preferences, tried and true is always best for tools like stand mixers and food processors. It's important not to get too distracted by high-tech features and to pay attention to the tool's main purpose, and if it serves that purpose well.
What does every cook need in their kitchen?
There are so many different kitchen tools on the market, but not everyone needs them. First and foremost, you should always invest in a good set of knives and a knife sharpener. A cast iron pan also goes a long way in cooking, and a food scale will make things like baking much easier with precise food measurements.
From personal experience, I'd also recommend investing in a quality wood cutting board since it won't dull your knives as quickly. Plus, it doubles as a charcuterie board.