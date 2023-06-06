/>
Instagram may be getting its own AI chatbot soon. Here's what we know

Instagram is testing a feature, similar to Snapchat's My AI, that would let you chat with AI within the app.
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Associate Editor
Person using Instagram on phone
SOPA Images/Getty Images

Meta rapidly adopted generative AI technology and incorporated it into various features across its platforms, including ads. Now, the company is testing a new feature on Instagram

A Tweet revealed that Instagram is testing an AI chat option for its platform. With the new feature, users would be able to chat with an AI chatbot to ask questions and get advice in their direct messages. 

The chatbot would also have 30 different personalities users could pick from to best meet their needs. 

When having conversations with others, users will be able to invite the AI chatbot to join the conversation by @-ing its name in the chat. 

Instagram's chatbot is very similar in purpose and design to Snapchat's My AI. Since Snapchat's feature has not been well received, it's interesting to see that Instagram is following in its footsteps. Whether this will become a useful feature or be quickly forgotten remains to be seen. 

