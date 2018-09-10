Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for SOC design tools

Intel on Monday announced it's acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based company that provides system-on-chip (SoC) design tools and interconnect fabric IP. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NetSpeed's network-on-chip (NoC) tool helps automate SoC front-end design and generates interconnect fabrics that are programmable and synthesizable. This should help Intel more quickly and cost-effectively develop and test new SoCs. Intel is developing an increasingly diverse, specialized assortment of SoCs, such as Movidius VPUs and FPGAs.

"Intel is designing more products with more specialized features than ever before, which is incredibly exciting for Intel architects and for our customers," Jim Keller, GM of the Silicon Engineering Group at Intel, said in a statement. "The challenge is synthesizing a broader set of IP blocks for optimal performance while reining in design time and cost. NetSpeed's proven network-on-chip technology addresses this challenge, and we're excited to now have their IP and expertise in-house."

The NetSpeed team will join Intel's Silicon Engineering Group. NetSpeed co-founder and CEO Sundari Mitra, who worked at Intel early in her career, will continue to lead the team as an Intel vice president. NetSpeed's existing customer contracts will be honored, Intel said, but NetSpeed will become an internal asset.