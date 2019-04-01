Intel Capital announces plans to invest $117M in 14 startups

Intel Capital on Monday announced $117 million in new investments in 14 startups, spanning AI, communications, manufacturing and health care. The large figure represents Intel Capital's recently-adopted strategy of taking larger, more strategic positions in portfolio startups, the organization said.

As Intel Corporation's global investment arm, Intel Capital typically puts $300 million to $500 million a year into companies across a wide range of emerging technologies. In a statement, Intel SVP and president of Intel Capital Wendell Brooks said this year's investments represent "areas that will become increasingly essential in coming years as the linchpins of a smarter, more connected society."

Here are the startups receiving funding:

Artificial Intelligence

SambaNova Systems (Palo Alto, California, US) is building an advanced systems platform to run AI applications from the data center to the edge.

Cloudpick Limited (Shanghai, China) enables intelligent, cashier-free stores with grab-and-go shopping experiences.

Untether AI (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) is developing ultra-efficient, high-performance AI chips.

Zhuhai EEasy Technology Co. Ltd. (Zhuhai, China) provides AI SoCs.

Communications

Pixeom (Santa Clara, California, US) offers an edge computing software platform that orchestrates cloud functionality on-premise.

Mighty Networks (Palo Alto, California, US) offers a platform through which brands and businesses can support communities, content, online courses and subscription commerce.

Polystream (Guildford, UK) offers Software Defined Imaging technology that enables interactive graphics content to be streamed at unprecedented scale.

Tibit Communications (Petaluma, California, US) is developing next-generation devices to provide a broadband onramp to the home, office or cell site, managed virtually from the cloud to the user.

Healthcare

Reveal Biosciences, Inc. (San Diego, California, US) created ImageDx, a proprietary deep-learning platform for data-powered pathology.

Medical Informatics Corp. (Houston, Texas, US) is a software-based monitoring and analytics company.

Disrupting Manufacturing