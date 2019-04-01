Intel Capital announces plans to invest $117M in 14 startups

Intel Capital on Monday announced $117 million in new investments in 14 startups, spanning AI, communications, manufacturing and health care. The large figure represents Intel Capital's recently-adopted strategy of taking larger, more strategic positions in portfolio startups, the organization said.
As Intel Corporation's global investment arm, Intel Capital typically puts $300 million to $500 million a year into companies across a wide range of emerging technologies. In a statement, Intel SVP and president of Intel Capital Wendell Brooks said this year's investments represent "areas that will become increasingly essential in coming years as the linchpins of a smarter, more connected society."
Here are the startups receiving funding:
Artificial Intelligence
- SambaNova Systems (Palo Alto, California, US) is building an advanced systems platform to run AI applications from the data center to the edge.
- Cloudpick Limited (Shanghai, China) enables intelligent, cashier-free stores with grab-and-go shopping experiences.
- Untether AI (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) is developing ultra-efficient, high-performance AI chips.
- Zhuhai EEasy Technology Co. Ltd. (Zhuhai, China) provides AI SoCs.
Communications
- Pixeom (Santa Clara, California, US) offers an edge computing software platform that orchestrates cloud functionality on-premise.
- Mighty Networks (Palo Alto, California, US) offers a platform through which brands and businesses can support communities, content, online courses and subscription commerce.
- Polystream (Guildford, UK) offers Software Defined Imaging technology that enables interactive graphics content to be streamed at unprecedented scale.
- Tibit Communications (Petaluma, California, US) is developing next-generation devices to provide a broadband onramp to the home, office or cell site, managed virtually from the cloud to the user.
Healthcare
- Reveal Biosciences, Inc. (San Diego, California, US) created ImageDx, a proprietary deep-learning platform for data-powered pathology.
- Medical Informatics Corp. (Houston, Texas, US) is a software-based monitoring and analytics company.
Disrupting Manufacturing
- OnScale (Cupertino, California, US) offers on-demand scalable engineering simulation software.
- Landing AI (Palo Alto, California, US), founded by Dr. Andrew Ng, provides AI-powered SaaS solutions and AI transformation programs for industries including manufacturing and agriculture.
- proteanTecs (Haifa, Israel) develops Universal Chip Telemetry for electronic systems.
- Qolibri, Inc. (Roseville, California, US) is developing breakthrough proprietary solutions that address problems in semiconductor subfabs.
