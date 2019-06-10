Intel makes its Unite collaboration software available as a cloud service

Intel announced on Monday that its Unite collaboration tool is now available as a cloud service. First launched in 2015 as an on-premise deployment, Intel's Unite software allows remote and on-site users to log in to meetings and share documents and is designed to work with major unified communication services like Skype for Business, Cisco WebEx and Zoom.

Built on top of the vPro platform, Unite is meant to give businesses a similar room experiences across collaboration spaces on Macs, Windows PCs, iPads and Android tablets.

The cloud-hosted version of Unite comes with many of the same features as the on-prem iteration, such as secure wireless content sharing with meeting rooms, remote users and guests. The most significant change in the cloud version involves the addition a cloud-based rotating PIN service that provides managed security and logins.

Intel also announced new customers and partners for Intel Unite as it continues to expand the platform, as well as plans to diversify the service for markets such as education, healthcare and digital signage. The Intel Unite Cloud service will be available for businesses from June 12.

RELATED: