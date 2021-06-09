Intel-powered Macs won't get some new macOS Monterey features

Looking forward to getting all that macOS goodness on your Mac? If you're running an Intel-powered Mac -- you know, like most Mac users out there -- then you're going to miss out of some features.
That's right. M1-powered Macs have been out for a little over six months, and already Apple is making some features exclusive to them.
A look at Apple's listing of features for macOS Monterey preview highlights which features will be M1-Mac only.
Examining the footnotes, the features listed as M1-only are:
- FaceTime Portrait Mode
- Live Text in Photos
- Interactive globe in Maps
- Detailed new city experience in Maps
- Neural text-to-speech voice in more languages for Siri
- On-device keyboard dictation
Want any of these features? You'll need a new M1 Mac.
So, even if you just bought a shiny new Intel Mac, here's your warning from Apple that obsolescence is already on the horizon.
