Intel-powered Macs won't get some new macOS Monterey features

Looking forward to getting all that macOS goodness on your Mac? If you're running an Intel-powered Mac -- you know, like most Mac users out there -- then you're going to miss out of some features.

That's right. M1-powered Macs have been out for a little over six months, and already Apple is making some features exclusive to them.

A look at Apple's listing of features for macOS Monterey preview highlights which features will be M1-Mac only.

Examining the footnotes, the features listed as M1-only are:

FaceTime Portrait Mode

Live Text in Photos

Interactive globe in Maps

Detailed new city experience in Maps

Neural text-to-speech voice in more languages for Siri

On-device keyboard dictation

Want any of these features? You'll need a new M1 Mac.

So, even if you just bought a shiny new Intel Mac, here's your warning from Apple that obsolescence is already on the horizon.