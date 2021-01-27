Intel rehires 33-year company veteran Sunil Shenoy to lead design engineering group

Intel has announced it will appoint Sunil Shenoy as the new senior vice president and general manager of its Design Engineering Group.

The new appointment will see Shenoy return to his Intel roots, having worked at the company for 33 years before leaving in 2014.

He will lead Intel's work of design, development, validation, and manufacturing of intellectual properties and system-on-chips for client and data centre applications, the company said.

"Sunil is a proven engineering leader who has deep experience in microprocessor and SoC design and R&D," outgoing Intel CEO Bob Swan said.

See also: Returning as Intel CEO, prodigal son Pat Gelsinger faces daunting challenges

"His experience inside and outside of Intel will enable him to combine the best of Intel culture with an entrepreneurial spirit and fresh perspective as we work to strengthen the company's technical leadership team and to coach and develop a new generation of technical talent."

During his first tenure at Intel, Shenoy was the corporate vice president-in-charge of Intel's Platform Engineering Group, which was responsible for microprocessor and SoC design across Intel's product groups. Prior to that, he led Intel's Visual and Parallel Computing Group and server and PC silicon development.

In undertaking the new position at Intel's Design Engineering Group, he leaves SiFive, an Intel Capital portfolio company, where he was the senior vice president and general manager of RISC-V.

Activist investors have been calling for Intel to make significant changes due to the company struggling as late. The appointment of Shenoy also comes shortly after Intel announced that it would replace Swan with VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Shenoy will commence his new role at the start of February and will report to Swan until February 15, after which he will report to Gelsinger.

