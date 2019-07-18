Intel to optimize its platforms for SAP applications

Intel and SAP on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership focused on optimizing Intel's platforms, such as the Xeon Scalable processor and Optane DC persistent memory, for SAP's enterprise applications. The partnership should help customers deploy applications running on Intel-based infrastructure in the cloud, on-premise or in hybrid environments.

Running SAP HANA–based applications within Intel's Optane DC persistent memory can reduce data recovery times from 50 minutes to four minutes on a 6 TB SAP HANA instance, Intel said. Additionally, by offering denser memory, Optane DC persistent memory will enable customers to do more data processing within the same server, opening up new capabilities for customers converting to SAP S/4HANA.

"Our expanded partnership with Intel will accelerate our customers' move to SAP S/4HANA by allowing organizations to unlock the value of data assets with greater ease and operate with increased visibility, focus and agility," SAP Platform and Technologies President Irfan Khan said in a statement.

The companies have worked closely together for more than a decade, they noted. The expanded partnership follows Intel's release earlier this year of its broadest portfolio of Xeon processors to date, along with other chips, memory and storage solutions.

The two companies are also planning to launch a joint center of excellence with a dedicated team focused on demonstrating to customers how Intel and SAP can enable their digital transformation.

