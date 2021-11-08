Investor group acquires McAfee for more than $14 billion

An investor group has acquired cybersecurity giant McAfee Corporation for more than $14 billion.

Led by Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisers, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the investment group bought all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26 per share in an all-cash transaction.

The price was based on McAfee's closing share price of $21.21 on November 4. McAfee shareholders will receive $26 in cash for each share of common stock they own, and the deal will close at some point in the first half of 2022.

Once the deal is completed, McAfee common stock will no longer be listed on any public securities exchange.

McAfee sold its enterprise security business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group in a deal worth $4 billion in March. Since its split from Intel in early 2017, McAfee has pivoted to cloud services and worked to build out its platform with a focus on its enterprise product portfolio. However, the company is now narrowing its focus and directing its resources to the consumer side of the business in a bid for long-term growth.

McAfee CEO Peter Leav said at the time that the transaction would allow McAfee to singularly focus on their consumer business and accelerate their strategy to be a leader in personal security for consumers.

The enterprise security business was merged with FireEye in a $1.2 billion all-cash transaction that closed in October.

Leav said the deal on Monday was a "testament to McAfee's market-leading online protection solutions, our talented employees, and outstanding customers and partners."

"We want to thank our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to McAfee. We are thrilled to be partnering with premier firms who truly understand the cybersecurity landscape and have a proven track record of success," Leav said.

McAfee completed its initial public offering last year. TPG and Intel are still shareholders in the company.

The investor group said in a statement that it would provide McAfee with financial support as well as operational resources to help the company meet rising demand for cybersecurity services.

The company added that McAfee's Board and advisors now have a 45-day shopping period where they can look for better acquisition proposals.

Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG and chair of the McAfee Board, said the deal signals continued growth and opportunity for McAfee, noting that over the last four years, the company has expanded its product portfolio, enhanced its go-to-market strategy, and pursued strategic M&A efforts.

"The risks that consumers face from all aspects of their digital lives is immense, and these risks are unprecedented and rapidly increasing," said Greg Clark, managing partner at Crosspoint Capital and former CEO of Symantec

"Consumers buy from brands they trust, and with the globally recognized brand of McAfee, we see the long term opportunity to deliver products and services to address these risks in all aspects of their digital presence."