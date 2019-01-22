iOS 12.1.3 is out: Time to update your iPhones and iPads

It's time to fire up your iPhones and iPads for the first iOS update of 2019. This update contains a number of bug fixes, including issues affecting the Messages app, CarPlay, and HomePod. It also contains a number of patches for an array of security vulnerabilities.

Must read: 2019: The Apple products you shouldn't buy

According to the release notes, here's what iOS 12.1.3 contains:

Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view



Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet



Fixes an issue that may cause audio distortion when using external audio input devices on iPad Pro (2018)



Resolves an issue that could cause certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max



It also contains a number of HomePod-related fixes:

Fixes an issue that could cause HomePod to restart



Addresses an issue that could cause Siri to stop listening



There are also a long list of security fixes for a wide array of vulnerabilities, ranging from a Bluetooth issue that could be leveraged to execute arbitrary code, to a FaceTime bug that could allow an attacker to trigger FaceTime calls on remote iPhones and iPads.

The recommended way is to tap Settings > General > Software Update and carry out the update from there. You will need Wi-Fi access and your battery to be charged above 50 percent, or the device will need to be connected to a charger (although I recommend that devices are connected to a charger during the update process no matter what the battery charge level).

Alternatively, if you have Automatic Updates enabled (you can find this setting in Settings > General > Software Update) then you can just wait for it to come in when it's ready.

Or, if you like doing things the long, hard way, you can connect the iPhone to a PC or Mac running iTunes and do the upgrade from there (keep in mind that this makes the download much bigger).

See also: