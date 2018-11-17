iPhone XS and iPhone XR cheat sheets

  • iPhone XS/iPhone XR button layout

  • How to reboot the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    1 - Press and quickly release the Volume up button.

    2 - Press and quickly release the Volume down button.

    3 - Long press the Side button.

  • How to take a screenshot on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    Quickly press and release the Volume up and Side buttons.

  • How to activate Siri on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    Long press the Side button.

  • How to activate Apple Pay on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    Double-tap the Side button.

  • How to disable Face ID on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    When on the lock screen, tap the Side button, then click Volume up (or Volume down).

  • How to wake up the display on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    Press the Side button.

  • How to activate Emergency SOS on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    Tap on the Side button five times in quick sucession.

  • How to open notifications on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    Swipe down from this spot.

  • How to open Control Center on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    Swipe down from this spot.

  • How to switch to another open app on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    1 - Swipe up from this spot.

    2 - Scroll to find the app you want to switch to.

    3 - Tap on the app.

  • How to close an open app on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    1- Swipe up from this spot.

    2 - Scroll to the app you want to close.

    3 - Swipe up on the app to force close it.

  • How to get to the home screen on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    When in an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

  • How to switch between open apps quickly on the iPhone XS/iPhone XR

    Slide your finger to the left or right on the bar at the bottom of the display.

Since Apple didn't give you a manual listing the gesture changes you have to get used to when you switch to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR, use these cheat sheets to familiarise yourself with what you need to know.

