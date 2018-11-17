iPhone XS and iPhone XR cheat sheets

Apple products you shouldn't buy (November 2018 edition)
While Apple carried out a big refresh of its hardware lineup in September and October, refreshing the iPhones, iPad Pro, and some of the Macs, there are plenty of other Apple products ...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
1 - Press and quickly release the Volume up button.
2 - Press and quickly release the Volume down button.
3 - Long press the Side button.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Quickly press and release the Volume up and Side buttons.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Long press the Side button.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Double-tap the Side button.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
When on the lock screen, tap the Side button, then click Volume up (or Volume down).
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Press the Side button.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Tap on the Side button five times in quick sucession.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Swipe down from this spot.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Swipe down from this spot.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
1 - Swipe up from this spot.
2 - Scroll to find the app you want to switch to.
3 - Tap on the app.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
1- Swipe up from this spot.
2 - Scroll to the app you want to close.
3 - Swipe up on the app to force close it.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
When in an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Slide your finger to the left or right on the bar at the bottom of the display.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Since Apple didn't give you a manual listing the gesture changes you have to get used to when you switch to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR, use these cheat sheets to familiarise yourself with what you need to know.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion