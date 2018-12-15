2018 Gift Guide: Weird but really useful gadgets

What's in an IT pro's toolbox?
Gone are the days of being able to make do with a screwdriver, a pair of pliers, and some sticky tape. If you're in the business of repairing PCs, smartphones, or tablets, then you need ...
Smaller than an iPhone, the DS212 at first looks like a bit of a toy, but it is in caft a very decent 2-channel oscilloscope that is handy for diagnosing problem with low-voltage electrical gadgets (good up to 40 Volts).
Instructions are a bit scant, so getting to know how to use it can be a bit of an adventure - Google is your friend - but once you have the basics down it is pretty straightforward.
These can be found all over Amazon from a variety of sellers priced at around the $110 mark.
Good bit of kit.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Nitecore VCL10 is a multifunctional car gadget, incorporating:
- a 2.4A QC 2.0 and 3.0 compatible USB charger
- stainless steel glass breaker
- emergency and warning light
Designed to slot into the cigarette lighter adapter, the Nitecore VCL10 is extremely compact and easy to keep to hand.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Leather wallets really don't last very long with me, so I was keen to see how the switch to a carbon fiber wallet would work. Quite well, is the answer to that question.
The Pitaka MagWallet UE is rugged and durable, yet smart, and features a built-in anti-RFID and anti-degaussing technology to keep cards safe.
And importantly for a wallet, it's quick and easy to use, and doesn't flap open and dump your stuff everywhere like a traditional wallet.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
At first I couldn't imagine why I needed a Bluetooth-enabled LED light that I could use via an app as a flash for my smartphone.
Then I tried the Lume Cube Air and realized just how superior it was to the built-in flash on my iPhone, especially for video, but also for photography that needed a little bit more lighting than the flash could handle.
I especially like the fact that the Lume Cube Air is durable and waterproof, and on a full charge it is good for a good 2.5 hours. The daylight LED also offers what feels like super natural lighting, and each Lume Cube Air is kitted out with a tripod attachment and a magnet.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Swiss-Tech Utili-Key 6-in-1 is the smallest multitool that I've owned, not much bigger than a key. I have one attached to my car keys, house keys, and I have a couple in the office, and I'm surprised how often I turn to them.
It features:
- Flat screwdriver
- Phillips screwdriver
- Micro-sized screwdriver (perfect for eyeglasses)
- Straight blade knife
- Serrated blade knife
- Bottle opener
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Donegan OptiVISOR is a hands-free, headband binocular magnifier that's super useful when your eyes are just not what they used to be (well, mine have never been awesome, so I've used one of these for years).
I like the brand because there are loads of different lenses available, along with loupes and even lights.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The name is pretty self-explanatory, and these USB rechargeable AA and AAA batteries are super-useful in things like computer peripherals or remote controls. Just make sure someone doesn't toss the dead ones in the recuycling!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I work out quite a bit, and at my age aches and pains are normal. I find that I get a lot of relief out of using electrical muscle stimulation to relax tired muscles and work out the knots and kinks.
The Koogeek rechargeable EMS smart massager is a wireless electrical muscle stimulator can relax muscles, reduce fatigue, and relieve muscle pain. At first it looks like a toy, but I love how small and compact this gadget is, and that I can recharge it from any microUSB output. And it works very well.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This is a listing of some of the weird, odd gadgets that I've picked up over the years but have found them to be super useful, use them pretty much daily, and have practically become worth their weight in gold.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
