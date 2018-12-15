2018 Gift Guide: Weird but really useful gadgets

Smaller than an iPhone, the DS212 at first looks like a bit of a toy, but it is in caft a very decent 2-channel oscilloscope that is handy for diagnosing problem with low-voltage electrical gadgets (good up to 40 Volts).

Instructions are a bit scant, so getting to know how to use it can be a bit of an adventure - Google is your friend - but once you have the basics down it is pretty straightforward.

These can be found all over Amazon from a variety of sellers priced at around the $110 mark.

Good bit of kit.