Toshiba boosts enterprise storage density with 16TB HDDs

Think that HDD storage is dead? Think again, as Toshiba gives enterprise users a storage density bump with new 16TB helium-filled enterprise-grade hard disk drives.

The new MG08 Series HDD is the industry's largest capacity 16TB Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) HDD, offering a storage density boost of 33 percent compared to 12TB drives, and 14 percent more then 14TB drives.

"Toshiba has delivered its industry-leading 16TB capacity and improved power efficiency by utilizing the 9-disk helium design, introduced last year in 14TB models, and its own advanced precision laser welding process to ensure the helium remains sealed inside the drive case," comments Larry Martinez-Palomo, General Manager, HDD Business Unit, Toshiba Electronics Europe.

For a drive that conforms to the industry-standard, 3.5-inch form factor, the specs of the MG08 are impressive:

7,200 RPM performance



550TB per year workload rating



2.5 million-hour MTTF



512Mib cache buffer



Offered in both SATA and SAS interfaces



This drive is aimed at cloud-scale service providers and storage solutions designers looking to achieve higher storage densities for cloud, hybrid-cloud and on-premises rack-scale storage. The improved power efficiency should also help lower the TCO for those with larger storage infrastructures.

Toshiba expects shipments of samples of the 16TB MG08 Series drives to begin in Q1. No word on broader availability or pricing as of yet.

