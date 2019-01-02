2019: The Apple products you shouldn't buy

1 of 10
1 of 10

Be aware! Some of the products that Apple offers for sale just don't offer the value for money that you'd expect from a high-end product, and you may be better off delaying your purchase and waiting for a refresh, or spending your money elsewhere.

Read More Read Less

iMac

Why you should avoid: It's hard to recommend buying a computer that's over a year old.

No matter how much Apple's new "Behind the Mac" ads try to convince me that Macs have a longer lifespan than a PC, I still find it hard to recommend people spend top dollar on technology that's over a year old. This, like most of Apple's Mac lineup, is in desperate need of a refresh.

Hardware last updated: June 2017, with the refresh bringing with it Intel Kaby Lake processors, updated displays, and faster SSDs storage.

More Holiday Gift Guides

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 10

Related Topics:

Apple Hardware iPhone Mobility Smartphones Tablets
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2